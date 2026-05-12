Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC Has $836,000 Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,703 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $136.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.97. The stock has a market cap of $327.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.52. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $115.01 and a one year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,467,716.40. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total value of $65,956,884.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $860,507,475.24. The trade was a 7.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,029,479 shares of company stock worth $137,685,797 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Phillip Securities raised its price target on Palantir and maintained a Buy rating, reflecting confidence in the company’s post-earnings momentum and AI traction.

Phillip Securities raised its price target on Palantir and maintained a Buy rating, reflecting confidence in the company’s post-earnings momentum and AI traction. Positive Sentiment: Argus upgraded Palantir to Buy and cited accelerating revenue growth and stronger operating margins after the Q1 results.

Argus upgraded Palantir to Buy and cited accelerating revenue growth and stronger operating margins after the Q1 results. Positive Sentiment: Several reports said Palantir’s demand is far outpacing supply, suggesting continued strong customer interest in its AI software platform. Article Title

Several reports said Palantir’s demand is far outpacing supply, suggesting continued strong customer interest in its AI software platform. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage framed Palantir as a long-term growth story, with analysts and commentators arguing the company’s AI platform is transforming defense, healthcare, and logistics.

Coverage framed Palantir as a long-term growth story, with analysts and commentators arguing the company’s AI platform is transforming defense, healthcare, and logistics. Negative Sentiment: Despite strong earnings, the stock has struggled because valuation concerns remain high and investors appear unconvinced the current growth rate fully supports the premium multiple.

Despite strong earnings, the stock has struggled because valuation concerns remain high and investors appear unconvinced the current growth rate fully supports the premium multiple. Negative Sentiment: Renewed scrutiny over NHS data access could create reputational and regulatory overhang for Palantir. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Phillip Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $195.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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