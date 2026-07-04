Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J Shares Sold by Turn8 Private Wealth Inc.

Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,077 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,838 shares during the period. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc.'s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,367,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $975,942,000 after purchasing an additional 243,345 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379,681 shares of the company's stock worth $447,673,000 after purchasing an additional 552,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,846,000 after buying an additional 28,076 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,156,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $418,085,000 after buying an additional 86,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,040,383 shares of the company's stock worth $456,746,000 after buying an additional 108,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.10.

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Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of J stock opened at $127.80 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.68 and a twelve month high of $168.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.44 and a 200 day moving average of $129.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez purchased 253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,477.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,450.24. This represents a 2.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert V. Pragada acquired 3,601 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.09 per share, with a total value of $400,035.09. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 333,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,076,842.95. This represents a 1.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,257 shares of company stock worth $477,651. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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