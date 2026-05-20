Jag Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,478 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 113,012 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises about 1.4% of Jag Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $12,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.2% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 473 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber deepened its investment in Germany’s Delivery Hero to 19.5%, becoming the largest shareholder and gaining a blocking minority. Investors may view the move as a bullish sign for Uber’s global food-delivery ambitions and long-term ecosystem expansion. Uber Deepens Delivery Hero Stake As Food Delivery Shapes Valuation

Uber deepened its investment in Germany’s Delivery Hero to 19.5%, becoming the largest shareholder and gaining a blocking minority. Investors may view the move as a bullish sign for Uber’s global food-delivery ambitions and long-term ecosystem expansion. Positive Sentiment: Reports also say Uber is exploring international growth opportunities, including a reported consortium bid with Naver for South Korea’s Baemin, reinforcing expectations that the company is using capital to expand beyond ride-hailing and strengthen its delivery business. Uber, Naver team up on Baemin takeover -Seoul Economic Daily

Reports also say Uber is exploring international growth opportunities, including a reported consortium bid with Naver for South Korea’s Baemin, reinforcing expectations that the company is using capital to expand beyond ride-hailing and strengthen its delivery business. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts have also been highlighting Uber’s recent Q1 beat and strong Q2 gross bookings outlook, which supports the longer-term investment case, though this is more of a background tailwind than a new catalyst today. UBER vs. LYFT: Which Stock Is Better Positioned Post Q1 Results?

Analysts have also been highlighting Uber’s recent Q1 beat and strong Q2 gross bookings outlook, which supports the longer-term investment case, though this is more of a background tailwind than a new catalyst today. Neutral Sentiment: Uber is also facing renewed legal attention in California, where a RICO case is being pushed forward with reference to a recent Pennsylvania ruling. That headline adds uncertainty, but it is not yet a clear financial hit. Uber Revs Up Calif. RICO Case, Citing Recent Ruling in Pennsylvania

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $150.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.16. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.46 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.73.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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