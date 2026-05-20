Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 33,324 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 33,324 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 2.0% of Jag Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $18,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 490,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $105,117,000 after buying an additional 78,865 shares during the period. Finally, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,489,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,286,223.49. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 309,598 shares of company stock worth $105,644,316 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $414.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $675.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.40. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $282.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.59. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.67 and a fifty-two week high of $469.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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