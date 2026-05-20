Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 36,156 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 36,156 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 2.3% of Jag Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $21,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 67.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $49,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on Micron Technology (MU) to $840 from $425 and reiterated a buy rating, while Mizuho lifted its target to $800 with an outperform rating, signaling continued Wall Street confidence in the stock’s upside. Article Title

Citigroup raised its price target on Micron Technology (MU) to $840 from $425 and reiterated a buy rating, while Mizuho lifted its target to $800 with an outperform rating, signaling continued Wall Street confidence in the stock’s upside. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted Micron as a standout in the AI memory trade, arguing that enterprise AI is shifting capital spending toward storage and NAND flash, which could sustain pricing power and margin expansion for Micron. Article Title

Multiple articles highlighted Micron as a standout in the AI memory trade, arguing that enterprise AI is shifting capital spending toward storage and NAND flash, which could sustain pricing power and margin expansion for Micron. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment was further supported by articles noting that Micron remains one of the market’s profitable AI-related picks and that Wall Street’s 12-month forecasts for the stock remain broadly bullish. Article Title

Investor sentiment was further supported by articles noting that Micron remains one of the market’s profitable AI-related picks and that Wall Street’s 12-month forecasts for the stock remain broadly bullish. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary suggested Micron’s earlier pullback was tied to broader semiconductor weakness, valuation concerns after a big AI-driven rally, and macro worries such as higher bond yields and memory-demand uncertainty. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $518.47.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $47,032,460. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of MU opened at $698.74 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $90.93 and a one year high of $818.67. The company has a market cap of $787.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.29.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.83%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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