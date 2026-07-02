James Investment Research Inc. Sells 9,437 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Free Report) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,534 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 9,437 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.'s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,925,062,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,887,538 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,523,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,498 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,244.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,053,636 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $272,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,361 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,394,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company's stock.

Get AJG alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AJG. Barclays boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $264.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 47,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,850,714. This trade represents a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $239.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.75 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company's revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company's core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. wasn't on the list.

While Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here