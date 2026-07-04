Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 17,296 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 82.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,193 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 17,296 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.10% of FactSet Research Systems worth $8,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 55,359 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 19,072 shares during the period. Element Squared LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,376,000. Ticino Wealth bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,946,000. Finally, Argo Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,622,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company's stock.

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FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $250.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $453.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $622.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.91 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. FactSet Research Systems's payout ratio is 30.57%.

Key Stories Impacting FactSet Research Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting FactSet Research Systems this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a "sell" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $340.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $252.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

Featured Stories

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