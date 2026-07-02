Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 65,757 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,760 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 65,757 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $14,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4,190.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,984,789 shares of the company's stock worth $776,016,000 after buying an additional 13,658,867 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,713,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $982,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092,192 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,199,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,688,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $492,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836,285 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 851.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,807,279 shares of the company's stock worth $244,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,126 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NVO stock opened at $48.69 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $35.12 and a twelve month high of $71.79. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 63.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Novo Nordisk A/S

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About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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