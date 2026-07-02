Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 432.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 41,120 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $14,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,542,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,941.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,406,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $285,743,000 after buying an additional 1,371,488 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,891,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9,349.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,048,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $212,979,000 after buying an additional 1,037,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,010,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $165,564,000 after acquiring an additional 628,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Keysight Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 507 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total transaction of $183,189.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 121,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,860,996.12. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total transaction of $1,039,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,722.18. This trade represents a 12.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $336.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The firm's 50-day moving average is $347.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.75. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.85 and a 12 month high of $374.96.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business's revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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