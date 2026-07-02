Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,744 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of MasTec worth $12,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 372.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in MasTec by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 39.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 319 shares of the construction company's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company's stock.

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MasTec Stock Down 6.0%

NYSE:MTZ opened at $391.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.08 and a 1-year high of $441.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $387.96 and a 200 day moving average of $314.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 68.53 and a beta of 1.77.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $347.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $428.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of MasTec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $459.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MasTec

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $2,412,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,014,574.72. The trade was a 37.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 30,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,779,382. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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