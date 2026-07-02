Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $12.70 Million Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,413 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,237 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Cencora were worth $12,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in Cencora by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company's stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cencora by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, Director Lauren M. Tyler purchased 550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $270.23 per share, with a total value of $148,626.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,177,932.57. This represents a 14.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cencora from $405.00 to $355.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore set a $360.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Leerink Partners restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Cencora from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $367.75.

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Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $288.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.82 and a 1 year high of $377.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.46 and a 200-day moving average of $320.89.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.07). Cencora had a return on equity of 135.20% and a net margin of 0.78%.The business had revenue of $78.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cencora's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.40%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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