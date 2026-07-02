Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 15,827 Shares of Eversource Energy $ES

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,343 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 15,827 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of Eversource Energy worth $13,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2,337.5% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2,857.1% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company's stock.

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Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $72.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $76.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average of $69.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.21 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 12.55%.The firm's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Eversource Energy's payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $489,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 56,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,788.52. This represents a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial set a $73.00 price objective on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "sector underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eversource Energy

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

See Also

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