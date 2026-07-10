Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 7,823 Shares of MKS Inc. $MKSI

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI - Free Report) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 7,823 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in MKS were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKSI. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in MKS in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of MKS by 616.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of MKS during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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MKS Price Performance

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $368.78 on Friday. MKS Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.49 and a 52-week high of $447.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $341.95 and a 200 day moving average of $268.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.93.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.30. MKS had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 8.06%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MKS has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.600-3.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MKS Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. MKS's payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS

In other news, EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.50, for a total value of $826,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,400,700.50. This represents a 13.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 2,434 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $767,269.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630.46. This trade represents a 99.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 53,949 shares of company stock valued at $17,446,108 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MKS from $374.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MKS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of MKS from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of MKS in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MKS from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $380.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on MKS

MKS Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc NASDAQ: MKSI designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company's core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company's product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

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