January Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

January Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,999 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,303,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.8% of January Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. TrueWealth Financial Partners lifted its position in Alphabet by 992.0% during the first quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 7,644 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Pathway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Pathway Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,324 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. E20 Capital Ltd grew its position in Alphabet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. E20 Capital Ltd now owns 87,755 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $25,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet is expanding its AI capabilities. Google DeepMind introduced Gemini Robotics 2, designed to control the full bodies of humanoid robots, while Google said internal AI tools helped it fix more Chrome security bugs in June than during the previous two years. These developments highlight potential long-term opportunities beyond search and advertising. Gemini Robotics 2

Google DeepMind introduced Gemini Robotics 2, designed to control the full bodies of humanoid robots, while Google said internal AI tools helped it fix more Chrome security bugs in June than during the previous two years. These developments highlight potential long-term opportunities beyond search and advertising. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains favorable. Erste Group raised its FY2026 earnings forecast to $20.50 per share from $14.27, above the roughly $20.15 consensus. Separate reports also cited upgrades and price targets materially above recent trading levels.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 earnings forecast to $20.50 per share from $14.27, above the roughly $20.15 consensus. Separate reports also cited upgrades and price targets materially above recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Google is committing further capital to AI infrastructure. Banks are reportedly discussing up to $15 billion in financing for an Anthropic data center backed by Google, potentially strengthening Google Cloud’s strategic position. However, guarantees for power and lease obligations could increase Alphabet’s financial commitments. Anthropic data center financing

Banks are reportedly discussing up to $15 billion in financing for an Anthropic data center backed by Google, potentially strengthening Google Cloud’s strategic position. However, guarantees for power and lease obligations could increase Alphabet’s financial commitments. Negative Sentiment: AI Overviews may be disrupting Google’s referral ecosystem. Reddit’s CEO said AI Overviews have not generated value comparable to the traditional “10 blue links,” while Reddit is receiving less referral traffic. This raises questions about publisher relationships, content supply and the potential effect of AI search on Google’s broader web ecosystem. Reddit CEO comments on AI Overviews

Reddit’s CEO said AI Overviews have not generated value comparable to the traditional “10 blue links,” while Reddit is receiving less referral traffic. This raises questions about publisher relationships, content supply and the potential effect of AI search on Google’s broader web ecosystem. Negative Sentiment: Microsoft’s stronger market reaction underscored investor concerns. Microsoft’s Azure and Copilot results reinforced its AI leadership, highlighting the competitive challenge to Google Cloud. At the same time, Alphabet insiders and several funds reported share sales, adding to cautious sentiment after the earnings-related pullback.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 118,138 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $2,232,808.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 82 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.39, for a total value of $27,337.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,305,738.46. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 600,547 shares of company stock valued at $16,255,540 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $333.68 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $356.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.70 and a 52-week high of $404.47. The company has a market cap of $4.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $6.24. The business had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $116.53 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $445.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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