Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 105,032 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,118 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 105,032 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.03% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $174,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 180.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 986,438 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $122,802,000 after buying an additional 634,903 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 170,782.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 569,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $97,465,000 after buying an additional 568,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,397,000. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,663,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $250.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $261.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $330.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 43,268 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total transaction of $16,363,957.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,564,574.20. The trade was a 86.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 2,620 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.87, for a total transaction of $1,005,739.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,422,435.72. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,378 shares of company stock worth $27,732,022. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MTSI opened at $248.71 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $338.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.16 and a fifty-two week high of $418.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.52.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $288.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 16.46%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. Research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

See Also

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