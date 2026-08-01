Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 156,544 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR - Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,436,990 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after buying an additional 156,544 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.02% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $90,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2,569.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 240,634 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $15,976,000 after purchasing an additional 231,620 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,375,000. Siren L.L.C. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 1,615,476 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $101,290,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,541,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company's stock.

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Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.1%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $84.65 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $95.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.17. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.09% and a negative net margin of 48.38%.The firm had revenue of $73.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hongbo Lu sold 2,970 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $228,333.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 52,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,998,682.56. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.92.

Read Our Latest Report on ARWR

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company's approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

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