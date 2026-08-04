Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 254,354 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. $PFSI

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI - Free Report) by 1,882.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,868 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 254,354 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.52% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $23,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 46,038 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,474 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $4,783,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,198 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $104.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 1.2%

PFSI stock opened at $76.35 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $160.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The business's fifty day moving average price is $82.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.63.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.72). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. PennyMac Financial Services's payout ratio is 16.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 2,177 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $189,159.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,829.52. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $255,937.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 210,625 shares in the company, valued at $18,429,687.50. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 18,045 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,470 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company's stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc NYSE: PFSI is a leading mortgage banking company based in Westlake Village, California. The firm operates through two primary business segments: Production and Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSR). In its Production segment, PennyMac originates residential mortgage loans through retail, wholesale and correspondent channels, focusing on both purchase and refinance transactions. The MSR segment involves the acquisition and servicing of mortgage loans, whereby the company earns fees for managing loan portfolios on behalf of investors.

Since its founding in 2008, PennyMac has grown through a combination of organic origination and strategic acquisition of servicing rights, positioning itself as one of the largest residential mortgage loan servicers in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI - Free Report).

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