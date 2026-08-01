Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 35,254 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 703,909 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 35,254 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.33% of NRG Energy worth $102,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $201.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NRG

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:NRG opened at $134.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $135.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.07. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 158.30 and a beta of 1.21.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. NRG Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 223.53%.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 45,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,554.72. This trade represents a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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