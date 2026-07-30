Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 58,587 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,643,060 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 58,587 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.46% of Intuitive Surgical worth $757,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Draper Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,522,191 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $862,108,000 after acquiring an additional 132,966 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,077 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $40,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares during the period. Robinhood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $6,478,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 420,593 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $238,207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $651.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $483.00 price target (down from $577.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 17th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $517.21.

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Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 2.4%

ISRG stock opened at $353.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $328.57 and a 12 month high of $603.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $401.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm's revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Intuitive Surgical

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total transaction of $169,656.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,426,080.80. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,718,014.65. This trade represents a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 6,606 shares of company stock worth $2,786,967 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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