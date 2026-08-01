Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 955,147 Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. $TYRA

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA - Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,890,589 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 955,147 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 6.54% of Tyra Biosciences worth $148,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 226.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company's stock worth $29,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,818 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,337,000 after buying an additional 923,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $24,222,000. Caligan Partners LP increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 266.8% during the third quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 696,825 shares of the company's stock worth $9,749,000 after buying an additional 506,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $10,476,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company's stock.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Down 3.6%

NASDAQ TYRA opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.76. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.66.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JonesTrading began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tyra Biosciences

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences NASDAQ: TYRA is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies for genetically defined cancers. The company integrates bioinformatics, molecular biology and medicinal chemistry to identify oncogenic drivers and design targeted inhibitors. By leveraging large-scale genomic datasets and functional screening, Tyra Biosciences aims to advance therapies that address patient populations with high unmet medical need.

The company's pipeline includes multiple programs at various stages of development, each directed against distinct molecular vulnerabilities in cancer cells.

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