Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 767,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $116,112,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.07% of ARM as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of ARM by 4,638.8% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 500,043 shares of the company's stock worth $54,660,000 after buying an additional 489,491 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter worth about $826,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter valued at about $798,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ARM by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 417,775 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,667,000 after acquiring an additional 49,811 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARM Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARM opened at $239.69 on Friday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $100.02 and a twelve month high of $452.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.01 billion, a PE ratio of 247.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 3.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.90.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.25%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. ARM has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.430-0.510 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $500.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $285.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARM

ARM News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arm reported fiscal first-quarter revenue of $1.29 billion, up 22.4% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $0.45, beating analyst estimates. Management also issued second-quarter guidance above consensus, supported by rising AI and data-center demand. Arm shares jump after Q1 revenue, profit beat estimates

Arm reported fiscal first-quarter revenue of $1.29 billion, up 22.4% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $0.45, beating analyst estimates. Management also issued second-quarter guidance above consensus, supported by rising AI and data-center demand. Positive Sentiment: Data-center royalty revenue reportedly doubled, while demand for Arm’s AI-focused CPU and upcoming AGI CPU platform is strengthening. One report said customer demand for the AGI CPU has topped $2 billion, reinforcing the long-term AI infrastructure opportunity. ARM Q1 Earnings Call Highlights AI CPU Demand and Data Center Growth

Data-center royalty revenue reportedly doubled, while demand for Arm’s AI-focused CPU and upcoming AGI CPU platform is strengthening. One report said customer demand for the AGI CPU has topped $2 billion, reinforcing the long-term AI infrastructure opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Citi reiterated its Buy rating and $300 price target, saying Arm remains well positioned for long-term AI infrastructure growth despite weaker handset conditions. Arm remains key AI infrastructure beneficiary despite softer handset outlook

Citi reiterated its Buy rating and $300 price target, saying Arm remains well positioned for long-term AI infrastructure growth despite weaker handset conditions. Neutral Sentiment: Rosenblatt lowered its target to $250 while maintaining Buy; TD Cowen cut its target to $350 and RBC reduced its target to $340, although both retained positive ratings. Morgan Stanley raised its target to $212 but kept an Equal Weight rating.

Rosenblatt lowered its target to $250 while maintaining Buy; TD Cowen cut its target to $350 and RBC reduced its target to $340, although both retained positive ratings. Morgan Stanley raised its target to $212 but kept an Equal Weight rating. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned that second-quarter royalty growth of roughly 13% will be restrained by smartphone weakness and memory-price pressures. These near-term concerns overshadowed the earnings beat for some shareholders. Memory Prices Hit Arm's Royalties as Stock Falls

Investors remain concerned that second-quarter royalty growth of roughly 13% will be restrained by smartphone weakness and memory-price pressures. These near-term concerns overshadowed the earnings beat for some shareholders. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a major risk: ARM has gained 110.5% year to date and trades at a very high earnings multiple. Analysts warn that continued gains require exceptional execution across AI servers, cloud, edge, and automotive markets, leaving the stock vulnerable if growth slows or the AGI CPU rollout disappoints.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Laura Kathleen Bartels sold 11,306 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.70, for a total transaction of $4,439,866.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,765,414.50. The trade was a 48.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 31,920 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.54, for a total transaction of $7,231,156.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 174,232 shares in the company, valued at $39,470,517.28. This trade represents a 15.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 216,049 shares of company stock valued at $52,101,605 over the last ninety days.

About ARM

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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