Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. $NXST

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,864 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.11% of Nexstar Media Group worth $116,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,402,272 shares of the company's stock worth $284,738,000 after buying an additional 10,949 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,181,727 shares of the company's stock valued at $239,950,000 after acquiring an additional 23,360 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 882,322 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,598,000 after acquiring an additional 187,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,114,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 118.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 543,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,795,000 after acquiring an additional 294,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,440. This represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Biard sold 1,227 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $213,755.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 17,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,979,862.05. This trade represents a 6.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 22,813 shares of company stock valued at $4,174,731 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Nexstar Media Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on NXST

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NXST stock opened at $190.53 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.47 and a 1 year high of $254.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.60.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a diversified American media company engaged primarily in the ownership, operation and strategic affiliation of local television stations, digital platforms and cable networks. The company provides a range of broadcast content, including local news, sports coverage, entertainment programming and syndicated shows, reaching audiences in more than 100 television markets across the United States.

Founded in 1996 by entrepreneur Perry Sook and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Nexstar has built its presence through organic growth and a series of high-profile acquisitions.

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