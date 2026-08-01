Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $OLMA

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA - Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,108,488 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 398,294 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 8.14% of Olema Pharmaceuticals worth $106,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLMA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 9,476.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 715,270 shares in the company, valued at $8,282,826.60. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.56% of the company's stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OLMA opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 10.88. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OLMA shares. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Olema Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLMA

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

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