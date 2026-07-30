Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in PTC Inc. $PTC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,530,070 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.06% of PTC worth $503,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in PTC by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 393 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PTC by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 3.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in PTC by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 586 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $118,989.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,462.30. This represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

PTC Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of PTC opened at $132.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.50 and a 12 month high of $219.69. The stock's 50 day moving average is $126.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. PTC had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 41.81%.The business had revenue of $600.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.420 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.630-2.210 EPS. Analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key PTC News

Here are the key news stories impacting PTC this week:

Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was raised. PTC increased its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $7.87–$8.42, above the prior consensus estimate of $7.72, and raised revenue guidance to approximately $2.69–$2.75 billion. The company also increased ARR guidance while reaffirming cash-flow expectations. PTC Announces Third Fiscal Quarter 2026 Results

PTC increased its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $7.87–$8.42, above the prior consensus estimate of $7.72, and raised revenue guidance to approximately $2.69–$2.75 billion. The company also increased ARR guidance while reaffirming cash-flow expectations. Positive Sentiment: Recurring revenue and cash flow remained strong. Constant-currency ARR, excluding divested businesses, rose 9.1% year over year and exceeded the high end of management’s guidance. Operating cash flow reached $260.6 million and free cash flow was $249.3 million, both ahead of guidance targets.

Constant-currency ARR, excluding divested businesses, rose 9.1% year over year and exceeded the high end of management’s guidance. Operating cash flow reached $260.6 million and free cash flow was $249.3 million, both ahead of guidance targets. Positive Sentiment: Large share repurchases supported the stock. PTC repurchased approximately $525 million of shares during the quarter, pushing fiscal-year buybacks above the high end of its stated target and potentially boosting per-share results.

PTC repurchased approximately $525 million of shares during the quarter, pushing fiscal-year buybacks above the high end of its stated target and potentially boosting per-share results. Neutral Sentiment: Adjusted EPS narrowly exceeded some analyst estimates. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.58 per share, compared with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.60. However, EPS declined from $1.64 a year earlier; reported GAAP diluted EPS was $1.03.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.58 per share, compared with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.60. However, EPS declined from $1.64 a year earlier; reported GAAP diluted EPS was $1.03. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue missed expectations and declined year over year. Revenue was approximately $600 million, below the roughly $612 million consensus estimate and down 6.8% from the prior-year period. PTC’s fourth-quarter revenue outlook of $630–$690 million also brackets consensus near $657 million, while the EPS range of $1.63–$2.21 includes estimates of $1.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTC. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PTC from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $198.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $155.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $172.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PTC

About PTC

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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