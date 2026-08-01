Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,165,604 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.20% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $93,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,749 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $9,356,000 after buying an additional 23,514 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $2,984,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $803,686,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 778,129 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $66,335,000 after acquiring an additional 47,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 69,347 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 12,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $2,000,190.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 98,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,521,962.62. This represents a 19.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $48,893.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,319,950.72. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,558 shares of company stock worth $3,770,939. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. UBS Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $101.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $100.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of EW opened at $86.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1 year low of $72.30 and a 1 year high of $96.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.89. The firm has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.770 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

Further Reading

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