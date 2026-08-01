Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 369,702 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.04% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $79,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Squared LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,193,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,268,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $85,382,000 after buying an additional 926,526 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $82.54 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $74.52 and its 200 day moving average is $70.93. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.53 and a 1 year high of $84.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $376.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $358.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.91% and a net margin of 23.13%.The business's revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 1,923 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $153,397.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 767,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,245,810.60. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mahesh Krishnan sold 7,304 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $547,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,650. The trade was a 33.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 72,477 shares of company stock valued at $5,102,643 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HALO. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halozyme Therapeutics

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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