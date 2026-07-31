Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,997,385 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 544,960 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.87% of Snowflake worth $452,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $974,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,603,302 shares of the company's stock worth $2,545,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,413 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $345,619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,095,687 shares of the company's stock worth $6,601,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Snowflake by 445.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,490,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $326,971,000 after buying an additional 1,217,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Snowflake from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Thirty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $296.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $25,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,200,250. This represents a 91.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total transaction of $12,343,380.98. Following the sale, the director owned 27,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,796,240.36. This represents a 64.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,051,274 shares of company stock worth $496,879,031 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Snowflake

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its valuation outlook substantially. The firm reportedly sees an $500 price target, implying significant additional upside, and argues that concerns about AI disrupting software have been overdone. The bullish call is helping reinforce the market’s renewed optimism toward Snowflake’s growth prospects. Wells Fargo sees a massive number in Snowflake's future

The firm reportedly sees an $500 price target, implying significant additional upside, and argues that concerns about AI disrupting software have been overdone. The bullish call is helping reinforce the market’s renewed optimism toward Snowflake’s growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Snowflake joined Cursor’s Benchmark Partners program alongside AWS, Databricks, McKinsey, BCG and NVIDIA. The partnership is intended to help enterprises deploy and scale AI-powered software development, potentially increasing Snowflake’s visibility and usage in enterprise AI workloads. Cursor Launches Benchmark Partners Program

alongside AWS, Databricks, McKinsey, BCG and NVIDIA. The partnership is intended to help enterprises deploy and scale AI-powered software development, potentially increasing Snowflake’s visibility and usage in enterprise AI workloads. Positive Sentiment: Snowflake launched an AI-agent governance layer designed to monitor agent activity, improve security and control costs. The product addresses key barriers to enterprise AI adoption and supports the company’s broader push into governance, security and data management. Snowflake launches AI agent governance layer

designed to monitor agent activity, improve security and control costs. The product addresses key barriers to enterprise AI adoption and supports the company’s broader push into governance, security and data management. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted Snowflake’s deepening enterprise AI push and approximately 30% product-revenue growth guidance as potential catalysts for further gains. The stock’s recent advance and new high suggest investors are rewarding evidence that AI may expand, rather than undermine, demand for Snowflake’s platform. Snowflake's Enterprise AI Push Deepens

and approximately 30% product-revenue growth guidance as potential catalysts for further gains. The stock’s recent advance and new high suggest investors are rewarding evidence that AI may expand, rather than undermine, demand for Snowflake’s platform. Neutral Sentiment: NTT DATA and Snowflake cautioned that identity controls alone will not secure enterprise AI agents. The discussion underscores the need for broader governance and monitoring tools—an opportunity for Snowflake, although it also highlights the complexity and execution challenges of the emerging market. NTT DATA AIVista and Snowflake

The discussion underscores the need for broader governance and monitoring tools—an opportunity for Snowflake, although it also highlights the complexity and execution challenges of the emerging market. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling remains a counterpoint. Directors Benoit Dageville and Frank Slootman sold sizeable blocks of SNOW shares, including approximately $18.4 million and $2.8 million transactions. The sales were disclosed as planned transactions, but they may raise valuation and insider-confidence concerns after the stock’s sharp recovery. Snowflake Director Benoit Dageville Sells Stock

Snowflake Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $298.05 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.30 and a 52-week high of $298.23. The stock has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.67 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company's revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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