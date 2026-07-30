Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 1,116,498 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,486,927 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after buying an additional 1,116,498 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.6% of Janus Henderson Group PLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.25% of Visa worth $1,356,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $769,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Visa by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,811 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $8,998,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 59,767 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $18,064,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE V opened at $369.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $663.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $293.89 and a one year high of $373.97. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $339.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 66.68% and a net margin of 50.78%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Results exceeded expectations: Visa reported adjusted earnings of $3.32 per share versus the $3.23 consensus and revenue of $11.63 billion, up 14.4% year over year. Payments volume surpassed $4 trillion, while cross-border activity, processed transactions and resilient consumer spending supported double-digit growth. Visa Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Cross-Border Volume Strength

Visa reported adjusted earnings of $3.32 per share versus the $3.23 consensus and revenue of $11.63 billion, up 14.4% year over year. Payments volume surpassed $4 trillion, while cross-border activity, processed transactions and resilient consumer spending supported double-digit growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets: JPMorgan increased its target to $450, Baird to $420, BMO to $405 and Cantor Fitzgerald maintained an overweight rating with a $410 target. The revisions reflect confidence in Visa’s fundamentals and continued payment growth. Visa Analyst Forecasts

JPMorgan increased its target to $450, Baird to $420, BMO to $405 and Cantor Fitzgerald maintained an overweight rating with a $410 target. The revisions reflect confidence in Visa’s fundamentals and continued payment growth. Positive Sentiment: Growth initiatives remain active: Management highlighted AI-enabled commerce, stablecoin settlement, Visa Direct, commercial payments and value-added services as longer-term growth opportunities. The launch of X Money with a Visa-branded debit card could provide additional network activity. Visa Outlines Stablecoin Strategy

Management highlighted AI-enabled commerce, stablecoin settlement, Visa Direct, commercial payments and value-added services as longer-term growth opportunities. The launch of X Money with a Visa-branded debit card could provide additional network activity. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder return: Visa declared a quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share, payable September 1 to shareholders of record August 11. Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa declared a quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share, payable September 1 to shareholders of record August 11. Neutral Sentiment: Workforce restructuring: Visa plans to eliminate approximately 2,600 jobs, or 7% of its workforce, mainly in technology and product operations. The cuts may reduce costs and fund AI, stablecoin and B2B investments, but also signal a significant organizational transition. Visa Slashes Thousands of Jobs

Visa plans to eliminate approximately 2,600 jobs, or 7% of its workforce, mainly in technology and product operations. The cuts may reduce costs and fund AI, stablecoin and B2B investments, but also signal a significant organizational transition. Negative Sentiment: Margin and valuation concerns: Shares faced pressure after the earnings release as investors focused on higher operating expenses and potential margin compression. Some analysts also view Visa’s premium valuation—roughly 26 times forward earnings—as limiting near-term upside. Visa Stock and Margin Concerns

Shares faced pressure after the earnings release as investors focused on higher operating expenses and potential margin compression. Some analysts also view Visa’s premium valuation—roughly 26 times forward earnings—as limiting near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Market backdrop: A sharp oil-price increase tied to escalating U.S.-Iran tensions and uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve’s rate decision pressured major equity indexes, creating a broader headwind for Visa’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $729,720.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,625,440. This represents a 9.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 44,126 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,871 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $427.00 price objective (up from $410.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Visa from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $411.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

See Also

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