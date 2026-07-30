Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 1,345,894 Shares of onsemi $ON

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,700,884 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,345,894 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.50% of onsemi worth $848,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the first quarter worth about $36,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

onsemi Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of ON stock opened at $78.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.56 and a 1 year high of $134.92. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $106.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. Research analysts predict that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ON. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on onsemi from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on onsemi from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research downgraded onsemi from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $56.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of onsemi from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on onsemi

onsemi News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary continues to identify onsemi as a potential beneficiary of long-term artificial-intelligence infrastructure and “physical AI” trends, including demand for power-management and sensing chips. This supports the company’s longer-term growth narrative. Why ON Semiconductor May Be the Better AI Infrastructure Stock

Investor commentary continues to identify onsemi as a potential beneficiary of long-term artificial-intelligence infrastructure and “physical AI” trends, including demand for power-management and sensing chips. This supports the company’s longer-term growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Vadzo selected onsemi’s AR0521 image sensor for a driver-monitoring system camera designed to capture both driver-facing and road-facing video in commercial fleets. The design win could provide incremental visibility for onsemi’s automotive sensing business, although financial impact was not disclosed. Vadzo Positions Onsemi AR0521 as a Driver Monitoring System Camera

Vadzo selected onsemi’s AR0521 image sensor for a driver-monitoring system camera designed to capture both driver-facing and road-facing video in commercial fleets. The design win could provide incremental visibility for onsemi’s automotive sensing business, although financial impact was not disclosed. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and investors are focused on onsemi’s upcoming second-quarter 2026 earnings report and operating metrics beyond revenue and EPS. The company previously reported quarterly revenue of $1.51 billion and EPS of $0.64, while issuing second-quarter EPS guidance of $0.65 to $0.77. Exploring Analyst Estimates for ON Semiconductor Q2 Earnings

Analysts and investors are focused on onsemi’s upcoming second-quarter 2026 earnings report and operating metrics beyond revenue and EPS. The company previously reported quarterly revenue of $1.51 billion and EPS of $0.64, while issuing second-quarter EPS guidance of $0.65 to $0.77. Negative Sentiment: onsemi was swept lower with other semiconductor stocks as investors grew more concerned about Chinese competition, elevated AI-related chip valuations and whether hyperscalers’ heavy infrastructure spending can remain sustainable. These concerns are weighing on expectations for future demand, even as recent industry results have been strong. Semiconductor Shares Plummet Amid China Competition and AI Demand Concerns

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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