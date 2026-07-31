Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 19,747 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS - Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 772,314 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 19,747 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 4.69% of OSI Systems worth $205,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSIS. Group One Trading LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 123 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 169 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company's stock.

OSI Systems Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of OSIS opened at $219.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $197.27 and a one year high of $311.72. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $216.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.07. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 8.42%.The firm had revenue of $453.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $449.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.300-10.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OSI Systems news, Director Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total value of $5,636,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 253,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,317,920.96. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OSIS shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on OSI Systems from $345.00 to $279.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded OSI Systems from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on OSI Systems from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $291.86.

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About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc NASDAQ: OSIS is a publicly traded technology company founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company designs, develops and manufactures advanced security and inspection systems, optoelectronic devices and medical imaging equipment. Over its history, OSI Systems has grown its product offerings through internal research and development as well as strategic acquisitions, expanding its capabilities in mission-critical sensing and inspection technologies.

OSI Systems operates three primary business segments.

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