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Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 211,068 Shares of Abivax SA Sponsored ADR $ABVX

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
Abivax logo with Healthcare background
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Key Points

  • Janus Henderson increased its Abivax stake by 31.6% in the first quarter, buying 211,068 shares for a total of 878,829 shares valued at approximately $98 million. Institutional investors collectively own 47.91% of ABVX.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive, with 13 Buy ratings, one Hold and one Sell; the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.
  • ABVX opened at $124.92 and recently traded up 0.5%, while Abivax reported a first-quarter loss of $0.71 per share—better than estimates—and $1.56 million in revenue, above the $0.40 million consensus forecast.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Abivax.

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX - Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,829 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 211,068 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.10% of Abivax worth $98,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABVX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abivax by 155.6% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Abivax by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Abivax by 661.5% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 396 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Abivax by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 454 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abivax during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 47.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABVX shares. Wolfe Research set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Abivax in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Abivax from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Abivax in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Abivax in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Abivax from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.50.

View Our Latest Report on Abivax

Abivax Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of ABVX stock opened at $124.92 on Friday. Abivax SA Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $148.83. The firm's 50 day moving average is $118.54 and its 200 day moving average is $118.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abivax SA Sponsored ADR will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abivax

(Free Report)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Paris, France, Abivax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for chronic inflammatory diseases and viral infections. The company’s technology platform targets host RNA biogenesis to modulate key immune pathways, offering a differentiated approach aimed at disease modification and improved safety profiles.

Abivax’s lead clinical asset, obefazimod (ABX464), is being evaluated in ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory disorders.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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