Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 221,985 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848,878 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 221,985 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings in NU were worth $12,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in NU by 14,810.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,491 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 5,448.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NU

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $257,040.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 162,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,716. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NU Stock Down 0.7%

NU opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.53. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 18.20%.The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

NU declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 4th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of NU from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. CICC Research began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of NU to a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NU from $18.10 to $16.90 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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