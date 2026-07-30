Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 250,873 Shares of APi Group Corporation $APG

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG - Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,367,041 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 250,873 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 5.39% of APi Group worth $946,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,066,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in APi Group by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,898,178 shares of the company's stock valued at $512,050,000 after buying an additional 4,274,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in APi Group by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,771,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $370,226,000 after buying an additional 3,620,931 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in APi Group by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,109,902 shares of the company's stock worth $175,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in APi Group in the 4th quarter worth $132,125,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of APi Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut APi Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 price target on APi Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.17.

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APi Group Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. APi Group Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of -54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.74.

APi Group (NYSE:APG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that APi Group Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at APi Group

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin sold 7,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $297,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $84,160,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,240,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,637,126.08. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,451,000 shares of company stock valued at $149,194,935 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company's stock.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

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