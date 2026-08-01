Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 48,990 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT - Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,406,556 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 48,990 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.69% of Euronet Worldwide worth $93,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,123 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 24.2% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 167,588 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 8.3% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 241,991 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,515 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 25.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Euronet Worldwide

Here are the key news stories impacting Euronet Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EPS rose 10% year over year to $2.82, while revenue increased 3% to $1.108 billion. Euronet also reiterated its outlook for 10%–15% full-year adjusted EPS growth. Euronet Worldwide Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Adjusted EPS rose 10% year over year to $2.82, while revenue increased 3% to $1.108 billion. Euronet also reiterated its outlook for 10%–15% full-year adjusted EPS growth. Positive Sentiment: Digital accelerator revenue grew 31% and represented 26% of quarterly revenue. New agreements with Unibanca, Capcom and six Dandelion partners, including Mastercard Move, support Euronet’s longer-term expansion. Euronet Worldwide Second Quarter Results

Digital accelerator revenue grew 31% and represented 26% of quarterly revenue. New agreements with Unibanca, Capcom and six Dandelion partners, including Mastercard Move, support Euronet’s longer-term expansion. Positive Sentiment: Payments Infrastructure revenue and adjusted EBITDA increased 11% and 7%, respectively, while epay revenue, operating income and adjusted EBITDA each grew 5%. Euronet also repurchased approximately $50 million of stock.

Payments Infrastructure revenue and adjusted EBITDA increased 11% and 7%, respectively, while epay revenue, operating income and adjusted EBITDA each grew 5%. Euronet also repurchased approximately $50 million of stock. Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target for EEFT to $90 from $85 and maintained a Buy rating, implying substantial upside based on the referenced share price. Euronet Price Target Raised by Needham

Needham raised its price target for to $90 from $85 and maintained a Buy rating, implying substantial upside based on the referenced share price. Neutral Sentiment: Management attributed the Cross-Border Payments weakness partly to U.S. immigration-policy changes, a contraction in outbound remittances and difficult comparisons with one-time benefits in the prior-year period. Digital transactions in the segment still grew 33%.

Management attributed the Cross-Border Payments weakness partly to U.S. immigration-policy changes, a contraction in outbound remittances and difficult comparisons with one-time benefits in the prior-year period. Digital transactions in the segment still grew 33%. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.82 missed the $2.97 consensus estimate, and revenue of $1.108 billion fell short of analysts’ $1.14 billion forecast. Euronet Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

Second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.82 missed the $2.97 consensus estimate, and revenue of $1.108 billion fell short of analysts’ $1.14 billion forecast. Negative Sentiment: Cross-Border Payments revenue declined 4%, while operating income plunged 34% and adjusted EBITDA fell 31%. The segment’s weakness drove consolidated operating income down 14% and adjusted EBITDA down 6%.

Cross-Border Payments revenue declined 4%, while operating income plunged 34% and adjusted EBITDA fell 31%. The segment’s weakness drove consolidated operating income down 14% and adjusted EBITDA down 6%. Negative Sentiment: GAAP net income attributable to Euronet fell 21% to $77.4 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, from $97.6 million, or $2.27, a decline likely to reinforce investor concerns about near-term profitability.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $71.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.83. The stock's 50-day moving average is $72.80 and its 200-day moving average is $71.57. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $62.50 and a one year high of $105.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 6.63%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EEFT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.87 per share, with a total value of $200,610.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 100,219 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,644.53. The trade was a 3.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world's largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

Further Reading

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