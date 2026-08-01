Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 75,211 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,336 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 75,211 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.10% of S&P Global worth $124,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in S&P Global by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on S&P Global from $555.00 to $530.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of S&P Global to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of S&P Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $560.00 to $510.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $523.59.

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S&P Global Stock Down 0.7%

SPGI stock opened at $412.24 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $423.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.02. The stock has a market cap of $121.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $381.61 and a twelve month high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.500-17.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

See Also

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