Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys New Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,070,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $97,058,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.23% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayban bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,537.5% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 393 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $109.46 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $101.05 and its 200 day moving average is $97.81. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

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Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a major independent bottler and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, operating under a long-standing franchise relationship with The Coca-Cola Company. The business manufactures, bottles, sells and delivers a broad portfolio of global and local beverage brands, including still and sparkling soft drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffees. Its activities encompass production, packaging, marketing and route-to-market distribution for retail, foodservice, convenience and vending customers.

The company was created through the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021, bringing together beverage operations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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