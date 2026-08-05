Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 74.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,716 shares of the company's stock after selling 241,521 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.05% of nVent Electric worth $9,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVT. AlTi Global Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the company's stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 0.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company's stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in nVent Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,864 shares of the company's stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company's stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company's stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In related news, CMO Martha Claire Bennett sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $642,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 225 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,250. This represents a 94.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 29,412 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total value of $5,073,275.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 97,068 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,743,259.32. This trade represents a 23.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,132 shares of company stock valued at $8,489,444. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NVT stock opened at $162.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.91. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. nVent Electric PLC has a twelve month low of $85.72 and a twelve month high of $184.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.29. nVent Electric had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Saturday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. nVent Electric's payout ratio is presently 22.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Clear Str raised shares of nVent Electric to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $198.79.

Get Our Latest Report on NVT

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider nVent Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and nVent Electric wasn't on the list.

While nVent Electric currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here