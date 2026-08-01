Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Holdings in Wingstop Inc. $WING

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING - Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 798,616 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 123,315 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.93% of Wingstop worth $123,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WING. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 959 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership raised its stake in Wingstop by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 426 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Wingstop by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,672 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 138 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Stock Down 3.6%

NASDAQ:WING opened at $129.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.79. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.35 and a 52-week high of $381.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.26.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $185.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $190.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Wingstop's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Wingstop's payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WING has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $285.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wingstop from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $249.04.

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Key Stories Impacting Wingstop

Here are the key news stories impacting Wingstop this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wingstop’s second-quarter earnings topped expectations, with adjusted EPS of $1.18 versus the $1.02 consensus estimate. Revenue increased 6.5% year over year to $185.6 million, although it was below the $190.3 million forecast. Wingstop Inc. Q2 2026 Earnings Call Summary

Wingstop’s second-quarter earnings topped expectations, with adjusted EPS of $1.18 versus the $1.02 consensus estimate. Revenue increased 6.5% year over year to $185.6 million, although it was below the $190.3 million forecast. Positive Sentiment: Management reiterated its goal of 15% to 16% global unit growth, indicating continued confidence in the company’s long-term expansion strategy. Executives also said improved value messaging could help reignite customer traffic. Wingstop Believes Better Value Messaging Can Reignite Traffic

Management reiterated its goal of 15% to 16% global unit growth, indicating continued confidence in the company’s long-term expansion strategy. Executives also said improved value messaging could help reignite customer traffic. Positive Sentiment: Wingstop increased its quarterly dividend 10% to $0.33 per share, providing an annualized yield of approximately 1.0% and signaling continued shareholder-return support.

Wingstop increased its quarterly dividend 10% to $0.33 per share, providing an annualized yield of approximately 1.0% and signaling continued shareholder-return support. Positive Sentiment: Analysts maintained generally favorable ratings, including buy, outperform and overweight recommendations. Even after multiple target reductions, published targets remain substantially above the current trading level.

Analysts maintained generally favorable ratings, including buy, outperform and overweight recommendations. Even after multiple target reductions, published targets remain substantially above the current trading level. Neutral Sentiment: National Chicken Wing Day promotions, including free-wing offers and a $1 million prize campaign, could increase brand visibility and short-term customer visits, but the effect on lasting sales and profitability is uncertain. National Chicken Wing Day freebies and deals

National Chicken Wing Day promotions, including free-wing offers and a $1 million prize campaign, could increase brand visibility and short-term customer visits, but the effect on lasting sales and profitability is uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Domestic same-store sales declined for the fifth consecutive quarter. Wingstop now expects domestic same-store sales to fall 4% to 6% in 2026, a significant headwind to near-term revenue and earnings growth. Wingstop anticipates lower domestic same-store sales

Domestic same-store sales declined for the fifth consecutive quarter. Wingstop now expects domestic same-store sales to fall 4% to 6% in 2026, a significant headwind to near-term revenue and earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Several firms lowered their price targets, reflecting reduced sales expectations despite retaining positive ratings. The combination of weakening comparable sales, a revenue miss and still-elevated valuation is likely driving investor caution.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc NASDAQ: WING is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company's core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

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