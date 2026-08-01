Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 135.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,063,813 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after buying an additional 611,036 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.20% of EOG Resources worth $153,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 225.5% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $148.54 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $136.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.72. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $101.59 and a one year high of $151.87. The firm has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. EOG Resources's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.16 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Truist Financial dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $134.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research lowered EOG Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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