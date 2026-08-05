Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $10.74 Million Holdings in Cinemark Holdings Inc $CNK

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK - Free Report) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,632 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 130,785 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.32% of Cinemark worth $10,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 65,699 shares of the company's stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 8.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 345,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,593,000 after buying an additional 25,490 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cinemark by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,228 shares of the company's stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CNK. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cinemark from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cinemark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Cinemark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNK

Cinemark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cinemark Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Cinemark had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 50.94%. Cinemark's revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Cinemark's payout ratio is currently 21.30%.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc NYSE: CNK is a leading theatrical exhibitor that acquires, develops and operates motion picture theatres under the Cinemark® brand in the United States and Latin America. The company's core business involves the presentation of first-run feature films coupled with an array of in‐theatre services, including concessions, premium auditoriums and loyalty programs. Cinemark's exhibition portfolio encompasses both corporate‐owned and franchised complexes, offering moviegoers a range of experiences from standard screens to large‐format halls.

The company's product offerings extend beyond ticket sales to include an assortment of concession items, such as popcorn, fountain beverages, candy and specialty snacks, as well as bar and lounge concepts in select locations.

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