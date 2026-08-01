Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $113.46 Million Position in Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD - Free Report) by 2,249.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,507 shares of the auto parts company's stock after purchasing an additional 501,229 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.99% of Modine Manufacturing worth $113,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 583.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 306,005 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $68,230,000 after buying an additional 219,373 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,557,000. DUTCH ASSET Corp boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 122.2% in the first quarter. DUTCH ASSET Corp now owns 18,709 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,255,000. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 38,282 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.17, for a total value of $11,299,697.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 66,343 shares in the company, valued at $19,582,463.31. This represents a 36.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Eric S. Mcginnis sold 1,020 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $300,961.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,364 shares in the company, valued at $8,369,081.84. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 54,302 shares of company stock worth $15,928,759 in the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Modine Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Modine Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Modine reported fiscal Q1 2027 adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share , exceeding the $1.27 analyst consensus and rising from $0.95 a year earlier. Revenue increased 28% year over year to $874.1 million, broadly near expectations. Modine Q1 Earnings Top Estimates

Modine reported fiscal Q1 2027 adjusted earnings of , exceeding the $1.27 analyst consensus and rising from $0.95 a year earlier. Revenue increased 28% year over year to $874.1 million, broadly near expectations. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2027 net-sales outlook to approximately $3.8 billion-$4.3 billion , indicating continued demand and growth potential. The strong results and higher sales outlook support the longer-term investment case. Why Modine Is Down After Raising Outlook

The company raised its fiscal 2027 net-sales outlook to approximately , indicating continued demand and growth potential. The strong results and higher sales outlook support the longer-term investment case. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight rating and assigned a $280 price target, while B. Riley reaffirmed its Buy rating with a $305 target. Both targets imply substantial upside from the recent trading level. KeyCorp Gives Modine a New Price Target

KeyCorp reiterated an rating and assigned a $280 price target, while B. Riley reaffirmed its rating with a $305 target. Both targets imply substantial upside from the recent trading level. Neutral Sentiment: Investor commentary has debated whether MOD is a bargain after the earnings report. The company’s growth profile is attractive, but its valuation remains demanding, with the stock trading at a high earnings multiple. Is Modine a Bargain After Strong Earnings?

Investor commentary has debated whether MOD is a bargain after the earnings report. The company’s growth profile is attractive, but its valuation remains demanding, with the stock trading at a high earnings multiple. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s sharp decline following the report indicates that investors were seeking an even stronger outlook or more detail on profitability. Although sales guidance was raised, its wide $3.8 billion-$4.3 billion range brackets the $4.1 billion consensus and may have been viewed as insufficient relative to elevated expectations. Why Modine Is Down After Raising Outlook

The stock’s sharp decline following the report indicates that investors were seeking an even stronger outlook or more detail on profitability. Although sales guidance was raised, its wide $3.8 billion-$4.3 billion range brackets the $4.1 billion consensus and may have been viewed as insufficient relative to elevated expectations. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp reduced its target from $370 to $280, and B. Riley lowered its target from $340 to $305. While both firms remain bullish, the cuts reflect lower near-term expectations and add pressure to the stock’s valuation. Analyst Price Target Changes

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MOD shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $305.00 price target (down from $340.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $320.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MOD

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 3.6%

MOD stock opened at $200.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 75.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Modine Manufacturing Company has a twelve month low of $111.18 and a twelve month high of $323.25. The stock's 50 day moving average is $257.12 and its 200-day moving average is $230.25.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $874.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.69 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 4.28%.Modine Manufacturing's revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company NYSE: MOD is a global provider of thermal management solutions serving automotive, commercial transportation, heavy-duty off-highway, industrial, HVAC and refrigeration markets. The company designs, manufactures, tests and markets a broad array of heat-transfer products that manage temperature and energy efficiency for engines, power electronics and building climate control systems.

Its product portfolio includes heat exchangers, condensers, radiators, evaporators, charge air coolers, fan systems and associated controls.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Modine Manufacturing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Modine Manufacturing wasn't on the list.

While Modine Manufacturing currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here