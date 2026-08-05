Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $11.63 Million Stock Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. $KRNT

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT - Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,194 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 95,693 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.77% of Kornit Digital worth $11,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,141,355 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $59,553,000 after purchasing an additional 162,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,998,548 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $57,499,000 after purchasing an additional 838,814 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,647,804 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $38,075,000 after purchasing an additional 650,283 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,569,663 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,952,000 after purchasing an additional 614,513 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,565,079 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 597,128 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Stock Up 7.1%

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.63 million, a PE ratio of -43.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $19.78.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $48.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KRNT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Kornit Digital from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. NASDAQ: KRNT is a global technology company specializing in digital textile printing solutions. Headquartered in Rosh Ha'Ayin, Israel, Kornit develops and manufactures an integrated ecosystem of industrial inkjet printers, proprietary NeoPigment inks and pretreatment systems. Its product portfolio addresses a range of applications including direct-to-garment, direct-to-fabric, digital embellishment and hybrid manufacturing, enabling businesses to produce custom apparel, sportswear, fashion and home textiles on demand.

The company's flagship offerings include the Avalanche and Atlas series for high-volume production, as well as the Storm and Helix lines designed for mid-to-large scale operations.

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