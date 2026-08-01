Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $118.25 Million Stock Holdings in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC $GTES

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES - Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,230,159 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 193,896 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.06% of Gates Industrial worth $118,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 46.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,624 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 37.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 273.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,911 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

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Gates Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE GTES opened at $28.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $29.17.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $925.44 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Gates Industrial's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Gates Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corporation PLC will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTES

Key Stories Impacting Gates Industrial

Here are the key news stories impacting Gates Industrial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gates reported second-quarter sales of $941.6 million , up 6.6% year over year, with core sales increasing 4.9%. Revenue exceeded analyst expectations of approximately $925.4 million, indicating solid demand across the business. Gates Industrial Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Gates reported second-quarter sales of , up 6.6% year over year, with core sales increasing 4.9%. Revenue exceeded analyst expectations of approximately $925.4 million, indicating solid demand across the business. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings were $0.44 per share , above the $0.42 analyst consensus and up from $0.39 a year earlier. The company also reported $170.9 million of net income, or $0.67 per diluted share, under its reported accounting measure. Gates Industrial Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Adjusted earnings were , above the $0.42 analyst consensus and up from $0.39 a year earlier. The company also reported $170.9 million of net income, or $0.67 per diluted share, under its reported accounting measure. Positive Sentiment: Gates raised or reaffirmed a favorable FY 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of $1.62 to $1.70 , with the midpoint above the current consensus estimate of $1.62. This suggests management expects earnings momentum to continue. Gates Industrial Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Gates raised or reaffirmed a favorable FY 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of , with the midpoint above the current consensus estimate of $1.62. This suggests management expects earnings momentum to continue. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year revenue guidance of $3.5 billion to $3.6 billion reaches the consensus estimate only at the upper end; the midpoint is modestly below expectations. Investors may therefore focus on whether stronger core sales can drive results toward the high end of the range. Gates Industrial Earnings Report

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC NYSE: GTES is a leading global manufacturer of engineered power transmission belts and fluid power products. The company's portfolio includes synchronous belts, V-belts, hose assemblies, fittings and hydraulic components designed to support a wide range of industrial and automotive applications. Gates Industrial serves sectors such as agriculture, mining, construction, manufacturing, transportation and consumer markets, offering solutions that improve performance, reliability and efficiency in demanding operating environments.

In its power transmission segment, Gates Industrial produces high-strength belts engineered for precise motion control and minimal maintenance.

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