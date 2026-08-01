Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $122.37 Million Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,542 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,560 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Cencora worth $122,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Cencora by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 82 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR stock opened at $312.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.60. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $244.82 and a one year high of $377.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $78.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.09 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 135.20% and a net margin of 0.78%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current year.

Cencora declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Cencora's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, Director Lauren M. Tyler purchased 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $270.23 per share, with a total value of $148,626.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,932.57. This represents a 14.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on COR. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cencora from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cencora from $405.00 to $355.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cencora from $429.00 to $331.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Cencora from $410.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $367.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cencora

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Further Reading

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