Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $130.71 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 504,218 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of T-Mobile US worth $130,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,795,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $5,643,511,000 after buying an additional 6,516,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,281,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $5,133,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,847,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $3,014,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,409 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,730,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,772,638,000 after acquiring an additional 827,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $1,335,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,261,920. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $172.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $185.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.66 and a 52-week high of $261.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.90.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $22.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.95 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

Trending Headlines about T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst H. Engel of Erste Group Bank raised T-Mobile’s FY2026 EPS forecast to $10.82 from $10.45 and FY2027 expectations to $13.70 from $13.52, signaling improving earnings prospects. Erste Group Bank estimate revisions

Analyst H. Engel of Erste Group Bank raised T-Mobile’s FY2026 EPS forecast to $10.82 from $10.45 and FY2027 expectations to $13.70 from $13.52, signaling improving earnings prospects. Positive Sentiment: A bullish investment analysis cited T-Mobile’s 7.9% year-over-year revenue growth, multiple guidance increases, aggressive share repurchases, a growing dividend and projected 2026 free cash flow of $18.4 billion to $18.8 billion. The report also highlighted the company’s relatively low leverage and discounted forward valuation. T-Mobile: The SpaceX Fear Is A Long-Term Buying Opportunity

A bullish investment analysis cited T-Mobile’s 7.9% year-over-year revenue growth, multiple guidance increases, aggressive share repurchases, a growing dividend and projected 2026 free cash flow of $18.4 billion to $18.8 billion. The report also highlighted the company’s relatively low leverage and discounted forward valuation. Neutral Sentiment: The broader consumer-stock sector traded mixed, providing little overall sector support or direction for TMUS. Consumer stocks sector update

The broader consumer-stock sector traded mixed, providing little overall sector support or direction for TMUS. Neutral Sentiment: Investors remain focused on potential competition from SpaceX and Starlink, including possible spectrum-related activity or acquisitions that could challenge traditional wireless carriers over the longer term. SpaceX and wireless carrier competition

Investors remain focused on potential competition from SpaceX and Starlink, including possible spectrum-related activity or acquisitions that could challenge traditional wireless carriers over the longer term. Negative Sentiment: Semafor reported that T-Mobile’s U.S. leadership told Deutsche Telekom it no longer supports a proposed $300 billion merger. The apparent roadblock increases uncertainty around the transaction and was the clearest immediate catalyst weighing on TMUS sentiment. T-Mobile executives oppose Deutsche Telekom merger plan

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

See Also

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