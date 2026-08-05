Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $13.63 Million Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY - Free Report) by 221.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,228 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 27,712 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.13% of Dycom Industries worth $13,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 265,593,055.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,903,384 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $8,076,953,000 after buying an additional 23,903,375 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,817,825 shares of the construction company's stock worth $933,038,000 after acquiring an additional 105,586 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 798,699 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $270,615,000 after acquiring an additional 173,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,238 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $245,771,000 after acquiring an additional 53,993 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 558,519 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $188,725,000 after acquiring an additional 110,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $482.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $554.92.

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Dycom Industries Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $415.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.58. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $233.00 and a 52-week high of $566.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $450.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.73 by $1.69. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Dycom Industries's revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dycom Industries has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.400-4.820 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc NYSE: DY is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom's services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom's customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

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