Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $161.64 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $161,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Titan Wealth CI Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results substantially exceeded expectations. Regeneron reported non-GAAP EPS of $14.29 versus the $10.16 consensus and revenue of $4.29 billion versus estimates of $3.82 billion. Revenue rose 16.7% year over year. Growth was led by record Dupixent sales, which increased 38%, and U.S. EYLEA HD sales, which jumped 52% to $596 million. Regeneron Q2 2026 Results

Regeneron reported non-GAAP EPS of $14.29 versus the $10.16 consensus and revenue of $4.29 billion versus estimates of $3.82 billion. Revenue rose 16.7% year over year. Growth was led by record Dupixent sales, which increased 38%, and U.S. EYLEA HD sales, which jumped 52% to $596 million. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised their price targets after the report. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its target to $795 and maintained an overweight rating, while Truist raised its target to $772 and reiterated buy. These targets imply additional upside based on the referenced current price. Analyst Price Target Updates

Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its target to $795 and maintained an overweight rating, while Truist raised its target to $772 and reiterated buy. These targets imply additional upside based on the referenced current price. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed. Morgan Stanley raised its target to $758 and RBC to $737, but both maintained equal-weight or sector-perform ratings. Wells Fargo also raised its target to $750 while keeping an equal-weight rating, suggesting limited conviction despite the earnings beat. Analyst Price Target Updates

Morgan Stanley raised its target to $758 and RBC to $737, but both maintained equal-weight or sector-perform ratings. Wells Fargo also raised its target to $750 while keeping an equal-weight rating, suggesting limited conviction despite the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Regeneron declared a quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share, payable August 31 to shareholders of record August 18. The approximately 0.5% yield is modest and is unlikely to be a major stock catalyst.

Regeneron declared a quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share, payable August 31 to shareholders of record August 18. The approximately 0.5% yield is modest and is unlikely to be a major stock catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms publicized a securities class action against Regeneron and its executives. The litigation alleges investors were misled about the protocol and prospects of the Phase 3 fianlimab-Libtayo melanoma trial, which ultimately failed and was associated with an approximately $11 billion market-cap loss. The September 14, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline and continuing legal notices could pressure sentiment and create potential financial and reputational risks. Regeneron Securities Class Action

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total value of $130,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,303 shares in the company, valued at $11,249,545.45. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $762.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $541.00 and a 12-month high of $821.11. The company has a market capitalization of $80.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.24. The firm's 50 day moving average is $643.13 and its 200-day moving average is $711.70.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $14.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.16 by $4.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $855.00 to $854.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,057.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $794.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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