Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $177.74 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898,586 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 209,618 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Welltower worth $177,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leonteq Securities AG grew its position in Welltower by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Welltower by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Welltower

Here are the key news stories impacting Welltower this week:

Positive Sentiment: Welltower reported second-quarter revenue of $3.54 billion, up 39.1% year over year and above analyst expectations. The company also posted a funds-from-operations beat, supporting its growth narrative. How Welltower’s Q2 Beat, Guidance Trim and 221st Dividend Will Impact Welltower Investors

Welltower reported second-quarter revenue of $3.54 billion, up 39.1% year over year and above analyst expectations. The company also posted a funds-from-operations beat, supporting its growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted record growth momentum and completed approximately $6.2 billion of mostly off-market acquisitions during the quarter, expanding the company’s healthcare real estate portfolio. Welltower Notches $6.2B in Acquisitions During 2Q

Management highlighted record growth momentum and completed approximately $6.2 billion of mostly off-market acquisitions during the quarter, expanding the company’s healthcare real estate portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Welltower raised its dividend, marking its 221st dividend, while Scotiabank maintained a Buy rating. Brokerage consensus remains “Moderate Buy,” providing continued analyst support. Welltower Earnings Call Signals Record Growth Momentum

Welltower Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE WELL opened at $235.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.26 and a 52 week high of $255.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.86 and a 200-day moving average of $210.60.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company's revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.360-6.440 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This is a boost from Welltower's previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is currently 155.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Barclays assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $240.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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