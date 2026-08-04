Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $24.32 Million Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,078 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 1,115,641 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings in Intel were worth $24,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 86,189 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Intel by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 255,261 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Intel Trading Up 0.9%

INTC stock opened at $91.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $112.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.26. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $142.35. The company has a market capitalization of $459.00 billion, a PE ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 2.22.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 19.79%.The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. BTIG Research upgraded Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Intel from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Intel from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INTC

Trending Headlines about Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel is offering overtime bonuses to workers at its Ohio fabrication project, a move intended to accelerate construction and bring the delayed U.S. manufacturing operation online. Faster progress could support Intel’s foundry ambitions and domestic-production strategy. Intel Offers Overtime Bonuses in Ohio, Intel Stock Gains

Intel is offering overtime bonuses to workers at its Ohio fabrication project, a move intended to accelerate construction and bring the delayed U.S. manufacturing operation online. Faster progress could support Intel’s foundry ambitions and domestic-production strategy. Positive Sentiment: One analysis argues Intel may offer more upside than TSMC over the next two years because of its potential foundry turnaround, U.S. semiconductor incentives and recovery potential after a sharp sell-off. The view reinforces the bullish “comeback” thesis, although it remains opinion-based. Buying Intel Over TSMC Isn’t as Crazy as It Might Seem

One analysis argues Intel may offer more upside than TSMC over the next two years because of its potential foundry turnaround, U.S. semiconductor incentives and recovery potential after a sharp sell-off. The view reinforces the bullish “comeback” thesis, although it remains opinion-based. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street commentary suggests semiconductor stocks could rebound after their worst monthly performance in more than a decade. A sector recovery would benefit Intel, but the outlook remains dependent on improving sentiment toward AI-related spending and chip demand. Are Chip Stocks Poised to Stage a Recovery?

Wall Street commentary suggests semiconductor stocks could rebound after their worst monthly performance in more than a decade. A sector recovery would benefit Intel, but the outlook remains dependent on improving sentiment toward AI-related spending and chip demand. Negative Sentiment: Intel faced premarket pressure after its recent rally, with coverage highlighting investor worries about AI profitability, semiconductor weakness in South Korea and the scale of Intel’s planned roughly $20 billion capital investment. These concerns raise questions about returns from the company’s expansion plans. Intel Stock Is Falling Monday: What’s Going On?

Intel faced premarket pressure after its recent rally, with coverage highlighting investor worries about AI profitability, semiconductor weakness in South Korea and the scale of Intel’s planned roughly $20 billion capital investment. These concerns raise questions about returns from the company’s expansion plans. Negative Sentiment: TSMC is reportedly developing advanced chip-packaging technology that could weaken one of Intel’s perceived competitive advantages. The development adds to competitive risk as Intel attempts to regain ground in manufacturing and packaging. TSMC Is Reportedly Developing Advanced Chip Packaging Technology

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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