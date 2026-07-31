Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $378.99 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 3,872.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 967,528 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 943,170 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.43% of Seagate Technology worth $378,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 884.2% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 343.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. China Renaissance raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $802.00 to $983.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $1,095.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $530.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $986.00.

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Key Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Seagate reported fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $5.71, ahead of the $5.10 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 48.5% year over year to $3.63 billion, exceeding expectations. Management guided to fiscal first-quarter 2027 EPS of $7.10–$7.50, well above the prior outlook and supporting expectations for continued momentum. STX Q4 Earnings Top on 48% Sales Jump, AI-led Storage Demand Continues

Seagate reported fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $5.71, ahead of the $5.10 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 48.5% year over year to $3.63 billion, exceeding expectations. Management guided to fiscal first-quarter 2027 EPS of $7.10–$7.50, well above the prior outlook and supporting expectations for continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: Investors and analysts highlighted durable cloud and AI-storage demand, persistent data reuse, nearline capacity allocated through 2028 and Seagate’s Mozaic and HAMR technologies, with drives reaching up to 44TB. These trends improve demand visibility, operating leverage and potential cash flow. How Seagate's HAMR Shift Is Driving the Next AI Storage Growth Wave

Investors and analysts highlighted durable cloud and AI-storage demand, persistent data reuse, nearline capacity allocated through 2028 and Seagate’s Mozaic and HAMR technologies, with drives reaching up to 44TB. These trends improve demand visibility, operating leverage and potential cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street firms raised their targets following the earnings report. Barclays lifted its target to $1,250 and JPMorgan to $1,240, while Citi, Cantor Fitzgerald, Rosenblatt, Wells Fargo, TD Cowen and Wedbush also maintained bullish ratings or increased targets. Zacks Research upgraded STX to “strong buy.”

Wall Street firms raised their targets following the earnings report. Barclays lifted its target to $1,250 and JPMorgan to $1,240, while Citi, Cantor Fitzgerald, Rosenblatt, Wells Fargo, TD Cowen and Wedbush also maintained bullish ratings or increased targets. Zacks Research upgraded STX to “strong buy.” Positive Sentiment: The favorable read-through extended across AI and memory stocks, with Seagate’s results helping reinforce the view that data-center infrastructure spending remains strong despite recent concerns about the sustainability of the AI rally.

The favorable read-through extended across AI and memory stocks, with Seagate’s results helping reinforce the view that data-center infrastructure spending remains strong despite recent concerns about the sustainability of the AI rally. Neutral Sentiment: Seagate declared a quarterly dividend of $0.74 per share, payable in October. The dividend provides shareholder support but is modest relative to the company’s valuation and is unlikely to be the main trading catalyst.

Seagate declared a quarterly dividend of $0.74 per share, payable in October. The dividend provides shareholder support but is modest relative to the company’s valuation and is unlikely to be the main trading catalyst. Negative Sentiment: After its substantial 2026 rally, STX trades at a premium valuation, leaving less room for execution errors. Any slowdown in AI-storage orders, pricing, HAMR adoption or supply fulfillment could trigger profit-taking. Is STX Stock Still Attractive After Its Massive 2026 Price Rally?

Seagate Technology Stock Up 11.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $851.68 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $144.75 and a 1 year high of $1,145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business's 50-day moving average is $896.04 and its 200-day moving average is $626.22. The company has a market capitalization of $190.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36 and a beta of 2.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $5.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 369.98% and a net margin of 26.11%.The firm's revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $1,200,579.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,639,736.72. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 989 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $870,507.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,776,015.10. The trade was a 18.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,069 shares of company stock worth $126,191,753. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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